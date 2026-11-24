Singapore doubles down on Megaspeed investigation: Everything to know

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong just revealed the country’s plans to continue investigations into the cloud company Megaspeed, an Nvidia-linked firm alleged by US authorities to have ‌diverted advanced AI chips to China.

This comes just a day after the US Commerce Department added Singapore-based Megaspeed to its trade blacklist, following criticism from US lawmakers and Trump administration officials.

Wong also issued a statement, a press conference in Canberra, right in the middle of his official visit. His exact words were, “If there are companies that are caught breaching our laws, we will certainly take very firm enforcement actions. So it's on that basis that we were investigating Megaspeed.”

“These investigations into Megaspeed are ongoing on American side, on the Singapore side we are focusing on whether Megaspeed might have breached any Singapore laws.”

History of Investigations into Megaspeed:

US and Singaporean law enforcement already conducted an “on-site, in-person, end-use check at Megaspeed” in June 2025 and interviewed Alice Huang as well (the Chinese businesswoman and former CEO of Megaspeed who is accused of having ties with Beijing, the Commerce and Justice departments).

But as for the beginning, Megaspeed, (an Nvidia partner) has been under investigation by US authorities since 2024. As for the reason its over whether it diverted ‌AI ⁠chips to China, and new rulings require it to seek approval from the US Commerce Department to obtain US exports, which is likely to be denied,” according to Reuters.

Previously Singapore had investigated Alice Huang, but found no basis for prosecution and Wong said “we took her in, we investigated her, but we eventually released her because there was no basis for further prosecution.”

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