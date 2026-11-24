WhatsApp’s latest Android feature lets users use both cameras at once

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to capture photos and videos with both cameras at once. It means you can capture a scene and show your reaction in a frame at the same time.

The Android users will have the liberty to choose which camera appears in the foreground as the app will show both on the screen simultaneously. As a result, one can share the final photo or video in their chats, groups and status updates.

The feature comes with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.46.9 update, the latest one from the Google Play Store. Hence, this update will bring a dual camera mode to some testers.

How to activate this feature?

Users can enjoy this new feature by enabling dual camera mode from a new button at the top of the WhatsApp camera screen. Once the users activate it, the rear camera fills the screen, while the front camera appears in a small rectangle in the top-right corner.

By tapping the rotate button you can switch which camera fills the main view and which sits in the corner frame. Hence with this setting they can record both camera angles at once in a single video or photo.

The feature is compatible with both photos and videos and users can share them with dual camera mode anywhere they can share other media on app, including chats, channels, groups and status.