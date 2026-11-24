SpaceX and Tesla advance talks on record $3.5 trillion merger: report

SpaceX and Tesla have entrusted five board directors to lead two special committees negotiating a potential $3.5 trillion merger—what would be the largest corporate combination in history.

According to a Financial Times report published Tuesday, November 24, Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, and Jack Hartung are representing the electric automaker, while Roelof Botha and Randy Glein are leading negotiations on behalf of SpaceX.

Because Elon Musk leads both companies and holds major stakes in each, the independent director panels are hashing out deal terms without his direct participation to manage governance and fiduciary conflicts.

SpaceX and Tesla merjor is the talk of the town as industry big investors are potentially looking for the outcome.

Speculation surrounding a historic $3.5 trillion SpaceX-Tesla merger has gripped global markets, drawing intense scrutiny from major institutional investors awaiting formal deal terms.

As independent board panels hash out the framework without Elon Musk, Wall Street is focused on the proposed exchange ratio, shareholder dilution, and how combining Musk’s rocket and EV empires would consolidate his voting power.

The talks follow the initial formation of special committees in October as the two businesses increasingly converge around artificial intelligence, robotics, and custom semiconductor development.

At current market valuations—exceeding $2 trillion for SpaceX and roughly $1.5 trillion for Tesla—a tie-up would require approval from at least half of all outstanding Tesla shares.

Musk said on SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call last month that a merger unifying his AI, robotics, EV and aerospace ambitions under a single corporate roof would be "a good idea"

He confirmed that the companies had formed special committees of independent directors to discuss a union.

However, neither SpaceX nor Tesla immediately responded to the report yet and no exchange ratio, deal structure, or shareholder vote timetable has been finalized.