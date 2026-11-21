Bitcoin falls to 2-Year low below $56,000 amid $2 billion crypto liquidation

Bitcoin has plunged to its lowest level in over two years, falling to roughly $55,500–$56,800 on Friday, November 20, 2026.

The sell-off erases all post-election gains from late 2024 and leaves the cryptocurrency down more than 55% from its October 2025 all-time high above $126,000.

Bitcoin falls to 2-Year low below $56,000 amid $2 billion crypto liquidation

Key Market Metrics

2-Year Low: Dropped to an intraday low near $55,533 (its weakest mark since September 2024), slipping below the widely watched 200-week moving average (~$68,000).

Liquidations: Roughly $2 billion in leveraged crypto positions—predominantly long bets—were wiped out over a 24-hour window, dragging total crypto market capitalization down to roughly $2.03 trillion.

Institutional Outflows:

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have flipped to net outflows of roughly $1.9 billion to $3+ billion year-to-date in 2026 (including a record $541 million single-day outflow from BlackRock's spot ETF), reversing the $21 billion infow boom seen in 2025.

Primary Drivers Behind the Sell-Off

Hawkish Federal Reserve Expectations:

Rising bond yields and sticky inflation fears have pushed market odds for a December 2026 Federal Reserve interest rate hike above 95%, pressuring non-yielding risk assets.

Broader Risk-Off Contagion:

Valuation concerns surrounding AI equities and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have triggered a broader retreat from speculative assets.

Crypto-Specific Headwinds:

Investor sentiment has been further rattled by fallout from a recent security breach at Binance and expectations of tighter regulatory scrutiny following Democratic gains in the U.S. midterm elections.

Market review:

Analysts and market makers point to the $50,000–$54,000 range—matching the August 2024 lows—as the next major technical support zone if selling pressure persists.

Crypto markets have been shaken in recent sessions by weeks of concern about the profitability of massive AI infrastructure spending, rising borrowing costs, regulatory risks following Democrats' win in the US midterm elections and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s departure.

The main US stock indexes were on track for their steepest weekly decline since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced "Liberation Day" tariffs.