Anthropic stock drops after IPO as AI trade faces reality check

Anthropic’s blockbuster Wall Street debut lost momentum on Friday, November 20, 2026, pulling back sharply on its second day of trading and underscoring broader investor caution across the artificial intelligence sector.

Widely seen as a proxy for the AI trade, Anthropic's listing ‌had been viewed as a potential boost for an industry struggling to regain its footing after a turbulent stretch.

After surging on its Thursday, November 19 IPO—where retail traders poured roughly $772 million into the stock, the largest debut retail volume in Vanda Research's records since 2012—Anthropic (ANT) slipped roughly 6% to 9% in trading on Friday.

Record Fundraising, Steep Multiple: Anthropic raised $93.5 billion in its listing (surpassing SpaceX's $85.7 billion IPO earlier in 2026 to set a record), putting its market capitalization around $1.2 trillion and fully diluted valuation near $1.7 trillion—roughly 40 times trailing 12-month sales, a multiple analysts say prices in years of rapid growth.

Broader Tech & AI Weakness: Rather than sparking a sector-wide rally, Anthropic's stumble coincided with broader declines among major tech and chip stocks, including losses across "Magnificent Seven" names and semiconductor makers.

Why Investors Are Cautious:

Valuation & Selectivity: Market strategists noted that while institutional conviction in AI remains intact, investors are growing more selective about what multiples they are willing to pay ahead of public earnings reports.

Rising Competition: Sentiment on Friday was also weighed down by reports that Apple is developing an AI agent to carry out tasks on users' behalf, intensifying competition alongside OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta.

Volatility & Index Flows: Comparisons to SpaceX's post-IPO swings and the upcoming start of options trading point to choppy near-term action, though analytics firm Intropic estimates index-tracking funds could eventually buy up to 30% of Anthropic's shares by year-end—with a potential OpenAI listing in 2027 looming as the next major test for the AI trade.