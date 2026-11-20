Alphabet raises $4.19 billion in Canadian bond offering: what to know

According to a pricing term sheet filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Alphabet has reportedly raised C$6 billion through a four-tranche Canadian bond offering-a move that highlights the sustained global capital access for the tech titan.

Primarily big technology companies are increasingly accessing credit and equity markets to expand AI infrastructure, representing a pivot from their historical dependence on internal cash to drive growth. Google parent said in a filing that the money raised will fund general business operations which may encompass paying down current liabilities.

Alphabet projects to receive about C$5.97 billion after underwriting fees or bank charges but prior to expenses. The offering was priced on November 19 and is scheduled to settle on November 24.

Big Tech rival Meta in October revealed proposals for its largest-ever equity offerings of around $97.5 billion including stock sales of about $ 37.5 billion, and more plans to gradually raise up to $600 billion by selling stock at current market prices over time.

It is crucial to note that Alphabet had increased equity offerings to $84.75 billion in June; moreover, last month, the company recorded a -$9.1 billion free cash flow shortfall in the third quarter falling short of analyst expectations that anticipated roughly neutral cash flow.