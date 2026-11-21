GTA 6 launch sales hit record $3.79 billion in 24 hours, smashing all-time entertainment benchmarks
Rockstar Games confirms Grand Theft Auto VI moved a record 32.5 million pre-order units across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, marking the biggest entertainment launch in history
Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI generated $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales within its first 24 hours of release on November 19, 2026, making it the largest entertainment launch in history across any medium.
Record Pre-Orders:
Ahead of its official launch, GTA VI sold 32.5 million units during its pre-order window, setting an all-time record across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Shattering Previous Benchmarks:
The $3.79 billion day-one haul nearly quadrupled the $800 million first-day revenue of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013—which required three full days to reach $1 billion—and more than tripled the $1.2 billion global opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame.
Drivers & Critical Reception:
Buoyed by 13 years of anticipation, an $80 base price point, and a 99 Metacritic score, the launch immediately eclipsed Take-Two Interactive's entire $3.35–$3.5 billion net bookings projection for the fiscal quarter, sending Take-Two shares up 2.7% on Friday.
What's Next:
While the initial release is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Rockstar has indicated that a standalone online multiplayer mode and a PC version are planned for future release.
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