EU leaders’ chair proposes new cuts to 2028–2034 EU budget: what to know

On Saturday, the chairman of European Union leaders proposed additional cuts to the European Commission’s draft EU 2028-2034 budget and suggested fresh revenue streams for the EU to help back EU policies financially.

The cuts initiated by Antonio Costa would limit the entire seven-year budget by €40 billion to €1.582 trillion to €1,582 trillion compared to a proposal presented by the Irish EU presidency in October.

France challenged the recent data as not sufficiently protecting farmers and the European Parliament’s budgeter, Siegfried Muresan stated the numbers were a major step backward.

EU leaders will shed light on Costa’s proposals at a special summit on November 26-27 aiming to narrow differences between the EU budget net contributions, and to reach an agreement in December.

The EU budget is how the 27-nation group will finance all its policies from supporting farmers to developing new technology and countering strategic competition from China and the US.

Officials said the repayment of the interest and capital will start in 2028 and last until 2058 as originally planned but the principal repayment can be slower during the first seven years to free up funds for other priorities.

The seven-year 2028-2034 budget is under discussion and now is specifically difficult driven by heightened fiscal strain from increasing costs and military expenditure. In addition, the EU budget only has to be set for 2028 as leaders want a deal by the end of 2026 because there are elections next year in France, Italy, Poland, Greece, Finland and Slovakia with a budget poised to influence electoral campaigns.