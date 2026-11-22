Anthropic like SpaceX takes an unusual approach to its IPO: Here’s why

Like SpaceX, Anthropic followed an unconventional approach to preparing for its IPO instead of relying on traditional institutional banking methods. This marks the second time this year that Wall Street bankers and lawyers secured a record payout from a record-setting initial public offering, and now some of them have ended up expressing quiet frustration over how uncharted the workflow turned out to be.

Anthropic’s ANT.PO dubbed internally Project Lantern surpassed SpaceX on Thursday and bankers took home more than half a billion dollars in fees so people familiar with the process detailed numerous challenges that have impeded the offering process.

For instance, Anthropic instructed some of its 22 IPO underwriters to restrict the number of bankers working on the deal to four questioning the firms to make sure they were senior staff.

However, companies such as SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI in the future have come to wield massive power as the potential of artificial intelligence generates massive demand for their shares and they are wielding it to do things their own way.

SpaceX and Anthropic debuted successfully, increasing record amounts of money and their shares bounced back initially.

In the case of SpaceX’s IPO, the people close to the process stated Musk’s team set the conditions at every step. It told some banks the particular order sizes they needed to fill in some cases and gave them instructions on what kind of investors to bring.

Anthropic by contrast required a large number of investors to raise the massive amount of capital it was seeking. It is crucial to note that Anthropic planned to file an updated securities filing called an S-1A with the SEC to launch the marketing on November 10. Nonetheless, the correct S-1A was sent through the NetRoadshow platform around 11p.m. New York time; moreover, banks were advised they had several hours to approve it before it was submitted to the SEC.