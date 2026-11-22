SNB Vice Chairman comes forward after inflation accelerates to a second-round

The Swiss National Bank is said to be paying close attention to potential second-round effects from accelerating inflation ahead of its next monetary policy decision, according to SNB Vice Chairman Antoine Martin.

His comments have been published today and in an interview with Swiss newspaper Le Matin Dimanche, Martin and explained how inflation had continued to rise since the bank's last policy decision and claimed that the SNB was monitoring developments closely.

His exact words were, “we are paying particular attention to potential second-round effects.”

According to Reuters, Swiss annual inflation accelerated faster than expected ⁠to 1.5% in October from 1% in September, raising expectations the SNB could raise interest rates in December.

Following this data, SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel said the surge in inflation had surprised the bank.

Martin also said the Swiss franc ‘very clearly’ remains a safe-haven currency, arguing that in real terms it is still close to where it stood against the euro five years ago.

Although the franc weakened against the dollar and euro ‌earlier ⁠this year, it strengthened sharply in October amid AI-related market volatility, higher energy prices and concerns about French public debt.

“Our main risk remains exchange-rate risk, meaning fluctuations between the franc, dollar and euro," Martin said regarding this.

Moreover, Martin also reiterated the ⁠SNB's support for a Swiss government proposal requiring UBS to fully capitalize its foreign subsidiaries, part of an overhaul of banking regulation following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse.

When asked what would happen if UBS ⁠moved to the US, Martin said that was a matter for the bank's management. But he did add that Switzerland offers political stability, a predictable legal framework and a skilled workforce.