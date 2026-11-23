Capita CEO exits as shares plunge 70% amid civil service pension failures

Capita, a business process outsourcing company, has announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Adolfo Hernandez, who is being replaced by Chief Financial Officer Pablo Andres, who will take over as the company's acting CEO.

It marks a major transition in the company’s leadership.

Capita share plunges over 70%

The major announcement comes as the company shares saw a sharp decline of more than 70% following its second profit warning in six months, underscoring the increasing financial burden surrounding its troubled Civil Service Pension Scheme contract.

Capita further announced plans to secure funding of £190 million ($249.1 million) through a new equity issue in 2027, as rising costs associated with its troubled civil service pension contract affected its finances.

Following the announcement, Hernandez, who has assumed a new role of CEO stated, "I am proud of the groundwork we have laid and the progress we have made under my leadership.”

"Of course, within that I recognise that we have not delivered the service that members of the Civil Service pension scheme deserve," Hernandez added.

Notably, the significant decisions highlight the financial struggles of the company, as it has been dealing with raising expenses due to failure in its civil service pension contract, prompting an immediate funding round to minimise debt and financial strain.

As per Reuters, Capita said its largest shareholder, Oasis Management, holding nearly 15.2% stake in the company, intends to participate in the planned equity fundraising.

The developments underscores the increasing financial implications of the pension contract problems for Capita, which is now facing the twin challenges to manage additional operational costs and restoring investor confidence.

The planned equity raise is aimed at minimising financial pressure and offering the company with greater balance-sheet stability as it works towards improving profitability from 2028.