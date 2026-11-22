Is the US stock sell-off nearing an end? Investors seek answers

In a recent update, investors are looking for signs that the steep US stock market selloff is nearing an end and leading to opportunities to buy battered stocks though many investors remain concerned that negative momentum could drive the market into an even deeper slide.

On Friday, stocks tumbled again on Friday, closing the week sharply lower and sending the S&P down 11.6% from its October historic high. This surpasses the 10% decline confirming a general comparison US stock index for the first time since 2025.

Investors said that the market’s six-week slide featured a sharp fall in big tech shares which has come amid increasing doubts about the AI trade, and about the growing doubts about the sustainability of major spending on data centers that has driven both profit and economic growth.

A chief investment strategist at State Street Investment Management, Michael Arone said he was observing the declines of individual S&P 500 stocks from their 52-week highs and with those metrics, the market is moving closer to moderately oversold territory but not yet reaching at high levels. US markets could see reduced trading volume in the coming days with less trading days due to Thanksgiving on Thursday.

It is crucial to note that developments related to the outlook for AI investments also could be pivotal, but earnings season is mainly done and that final results from semiconductor company Micron Technology on December 17 could have far-reaching implications.