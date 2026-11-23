Asian stock markets tumble as AI bubble fears hammer Samsung, SK Hynix, and Chipmakers

Asian stock markets fell sharply on Monday, November 23, 2026, extending a global technology rout as investors questioned whether trillions of dollars in artificial intelligence infrastructure spending will generate sustainable returns.

Markets in South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China sank deeper into the red on Monday, continuing Friday’s tech-led sell-off on both sides of the Pacific.

Asian stock markets tumble as AI bubble fears hammer Samsung, SK Hynix, and Chipmakers

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi plunged nearly 6% in early trading—triggering an automated sidecar halt on program selling—before paring losses to trade down more than 3% as chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix remained under heavy pressure.

Losses also rippled across Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, mainland China’s Shanghai Composite, and Taiwan, where the Taiex remained volatile following an 18% slump last week. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

The sell-off followed Friday’s 3.7% slide in the S&P 500, which pushed the U.S. benchmark into correction territory.

Even Anthropic’s record-setting $81.3 billion initial public offering last week failed to calm nerves, as post-IPO volatility and capital rotation out of established hardware suppliers intensified valuation fears.

While emergency stabilization steps in Seoul, Beijing, and Taiwan helped cushion intraday lows—and U.S. stock futures rebounded more than 2%—strategists warned volatility will persist ahead of the Federal Reserve’s December 9 interest rate decision.

Investors have long been concerned that tech firms may not be able to sustain the multi-trillion-dollar investments they have poured into the infrastructure needed to train and run AI.

Global AI-related investment is expected to reach $2.7 trillion in 2026 and $3.6 trillion in 2027, according to technology insights company Gartner.

The debt-fuelled investment splurge has stirred intense debate about whether tech firms are creating a stock market bubble similar to the one that emerged in the run-up to the 2000 dot-com crash>

Concerns that the AI boom may be running out of steam have been exacerbated by growing calls for greater oversight of the sector.