Annie Andrews ends Democrats 28-year Senate losing streak with historic win in South Carolina

Democrat Annie Andrews has won South Carolina's US Senate race, defeating Republican Darline Graham and delivering a major upset in the 2026 midterm elections.

According to the Associated Press, Andrews, a pediatrician, became the first Democrat to win a Senate election in South Carolina since 1998, ending a 28-year Republican winning streak.

She also became the first woman elected to represent the state in the US Senate.

Andrews defeated Graham, the sister of former Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who died earlier this year.

Darline Graham had been appointed to complete her brother's term and later secured the Republican nomination with President Donald Trump's endorsement.

The contest, initially expected to favour Republicans, became increasingly competitive in the final weeks of the campaign.

Andrews focused on rising living costs, affordable healthcare and support for working families, while Republicans attempted to defend a seat they had long considered safe.

The victory represents a major setback for Republicans and strengthens Democrats' chances of reclaiming control of the Senate.