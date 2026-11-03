Samsung targets second Texas plant to produce HBM base dies for AMD and Nvidia: report
Samsung’s upcoming advanced facility in Texas has already fully booked its 2-nanometer production capacity, cementing major US AI chip partnerships ahead of a planned 2030 launch
Samsung Electronics plans to utilize its second semiconductor contract manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas, to produce base dies for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips destined for tech giants AMD and Nvidia.
According to industry reports, the development marks a major strategic expansion of Samsung’s U.S. foundry footprint, reinforcing its positioning in the high-demand artificial intelligence hardware supply chain.
The upcoming facility has already secured advance orders for its entire projected output, with the vast majority of that volume tied to contracts with AMD.
The second Taylor plant will leverage Samsung’s cutting-edge 2-nanometer (2nm) process technology.
Spanning approximately 2.7 million square feet, the facility is designed to be roughly 1.5 times the size of Samsung's first Taylor plant.
According to South Korea's media, construction is due to start formally this month, with the plant having secured orders for its entire output, and most of the secured volume is for AMD.
Whereas, formal construction on the multi-billion-dollar site is slated to get underway, with equipment installation anticipated to start around February 2029 ahead of a targeted commercial mass production launch in 2030.
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