Google to disable AI and Search in schools unless opted in: what to know

In a significant move, Google is introducing new AI learning tools and enhanced compliance measures for schools alongside new performance research.

In the wake of mounting backlash against Google’s school AI tools, the company has introduced plans to make access to Gemini, NotebookLM and Google Search an explicit choice for schools. Under the new policy, these services will be deactivated by default for school-managed K-12 student accounts unless administrators choose to activate them.

In accordance with Google’s planned updates, the roll out is expected to begin in early 2027 and for schools that do not want student AI integration, it forces a total Google Search shutdown.

It is crucial to note that AI means no Google search for schools, but if a school is comfortable with students searching for information, comparing resources and developing research skills while skeptical about outsourcing their critical thinking to an AI summary.

There is authentic pedagogical merit in engineering interrogative AI that cultivates human cognition over machine output. Furthermore, giving teachers data on how students learn can be highly beneficial, as long as schools evaluate the privacy implications of monitoring and reviewing these conversations.