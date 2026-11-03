Apple shares slide as US stock futures turn mixed on midterm election today

On Tuesday, US stock index futures were mixed as crude oil prices edged higher and markets anticipated midterm election results, while Apple joined a growing list of Big Tech firms whose earnings overwhelmed Wall Street.

The reports showed that Apple shares tumbled 4.5% before the opening bell following the firm’s alert that escalating memory chip costs would persist, compressing its holiday-quarter gross margin.

However, several tech companies have also accessed the debt market to finance big AI investments recently, heightening fears that debt-funded spending will become less sustainable as borrowing costs rise.

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the elections should help remove an impending market overhang , with another risk factor being the US renewing attacks on Iran after the midterms.

Notably, drugmaker Pfizer, agribusiness Archer-Daniels-Midland and oil refiner Marathon Petroleum were set to report ahead of the opening bell. In addition, semiconductor test equipment maker Aehr Test Systems gained 14.6% and network equipment provider Harmonic added 16.1% spurred by increased full-year-top-line projections.