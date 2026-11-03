2026 midterm elections: When do polls open and close across the US?

Millions of Americans are heading to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3. The polling times vary by state, and the following lists display the state-by-state maximum ranges for opening and closing hours.

Meanwhile, forty-seven states and the District of Columbia offer advance voting stations with the exception of Alabama, Mississippi, and New Hampshire. Eight states and Washington DC automatically send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter, although voters normally can still choose to vote in person.

Voting will begin at 5 a.m. ET in Vermont accompanied by Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia, opening at 6 a.m. The last polls open in Alaska and Washington at 11 a.m. ET and finally 12 ET in Hawaii. Notably, the first polls close at 6 p.m. ET in the eastern parts of Indiana, Kentucky and most of Florida.

When do the polls close across the US for the 2026 midterm elections?

7 p.m. ET

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m. ET

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

8:30 p.m. ET

Arkansas

9 p.m. ET

Arizona

Colorado

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

New Mexico

New York

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas (polls in most of the state close an hour earlier)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m. ET

Iowa

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Dakota

Utah

11 p.m. ET

California

Idaho

Oregon

Washington

12 a.m. ET

Hawaii

1 a.m. ET

Alaska