2026 midterm elections: When do polls open and close across the US?
US citizens are heading to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections today
Millions of Americans are heading to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3. The polling times vary by state, and the following lists display the state-by-state maximum ranges for opening and closing hours.
Meanwhile, forty-seven states and the District of Columbia offer advance voting stations with the exception of Alabama, Mississippi, and New Hampshire. Eight states and Washington DC automatically send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter, although voters normally can still choose to vote in person.
Voting will begin at 5 a.m. ET in Vermont accompanied by Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia, opening at 6 a.m. The last polls open in Alaska and Washington at 11 a.m. ET and finally 12 ET in Hawaii. Notably, the first polls close at 6 p.m. ET in the eastern parts of Indiana, Kentucky and most of Florida.
When do the polls close across the US for the 2026 midterm elections?
7 p.m. ET
Georgia
Indiana
Kentucky
South Carolina
Vermont
Virginia
7:30 p.m. ET
North Carolina
Ohio
West Virginia
8 p.m. ET
Alabama
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Mississippi
Missouri
New Hampshire
New Jersey
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
8:30 p.m. ET
Arkansas
9 p.m. ET
Arizona
Colorado
Kansas
Louisiana
Michigan
Minnesota
New Mexico
New York
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas (polls in most of the state close an hour earlier)
Wisconsin
Wyoming
10 p.m. ET
Iowa
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Dakota
Utah
11 p.m. ET
California
Idaho
Oregon
Washington
12 a.m. ET
Hawaii
1 a.m. ET
Alaska
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