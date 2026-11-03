'H3' podcaster Hila Klein files for divorce from Ethan amid cheating scandal

Hila Klein has filed for divorce from her husband Ethan Klein after he allegedly cheated on her.

As per documents obtained by Page Six, the 38-year-old fashion designer has listed the date of separation as October 13, 2026.

The podcaster is seeking joint custody of their three kids, spousal support, and for Ethan to pay her legal expenses.

It is worth mentioning here that Ethan was fired from the H3 Podcast after Hila accused him of having an affair.

“I am living a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” she penned on Instagram last Thursday. “My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months.”

“I could sense something was wrong. I tried to ask him questions and share my concerns and hurt feelings. But I was met with dismissive answers and no action," explained Hila. "Things that bothered me continued to bother me, and he did nothing about it. So I trusted him. Because I loved him. I stopped questioning him and began to question myself, my own instincts. My sanity.”

“Eventually, he was caught in a lie, and I knew I was done. But the lies continued. ‘It was just a kiss’ became ‘it was emotional cheating.’ After I dragged these lies from him, he finally admitted he’d been in an affair for over 6 months, the extent of which I’m sure I still don’t know," she continued.

“The betrayal I feel is immeasurable,” Hila added. “The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this?”

For those unaware, Hila tied the knot with Ethan in October 2012.