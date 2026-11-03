Meta eyes $20 billion investment in potential bond offerings to fund AI expansion

Meta is preparing to tap global debt markets to raise at least $20 billion through a cross-border bond offering denominated in both U.S. dollars and euros.

According to reports from Bloomberg News, the tech giant has enlisted major financial institutions like Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to gauge investor demand.

Meta eyes $20 billion investment in potential bond offerings to fund AI expansion

The capital-raising move highlights how major technology companies are increasingly turning to debt financing to fund massive, expensive infrastructure investments, data centers, and aggressive artificial intelligence ambitions.

While the targeted size sits at $20 billion, sources noted that final decisions have not been locked in and the ultimate volume could shift depending on market conditions and investor appetite.

No final decision has ‌been made and the offering's size may grow depending on investor demand, the report added.

Like ‌many of its tech rivals, Meta has been raising funds through debt and equity to fund the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, though the heavy spending is now attracting heightened investor scrutiny.

The heavy spending on AI infrastructure has weighed on Meta's cash flow, with the company reporting a cash burn of $2.12 billion in the third quarter.

Meta had also raised $30 billion in a bond offering last year, and in April sold investment-grade bonds worth $25 billion.