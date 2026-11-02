Anthropic files to sell $3.5 billion in shares to Japanese investors ahead of US IPO
AI developer targets trillion-dollar valuation as regulators and global markets brace for record-setting public offering
AI developer Anthropic has announced plans to sell up to 552.9 billion yen (approx. $3.5 billion) worth of shares directly to Japanese investors as part of its upcoming U.S. public listing.
The capital raised from the Japanese tranche will be directed toward funding working capital, ongoing operating expenses, and heavy capital expenditures—notably supporting massive compute infrastructure demands.
The filing did not state the size or valuation of the IPO. Some investors have discussed a valuation of about $1.5 trillion for the company, Reuters has reported
At SpaceX's IPO in June-the world's largest ever-investors in Japan secured shares worth $2.2 billion of $75 billion raised.
While the specific total size and definitive valuation of Anthropic's overall U.S. IPO have not yet been finalized in the filings, secondary market discussions and reports have floated potential valuations reaching up to $1.5 trillion.
Alongside the U.S. and Japan, the broader global offering includes jurisdictions like Australia, Canada, the EEA, Switzerland, and the UK.
This localized cross-border allocation follows a similar playbook seen during SpaceX’s massive IPO, where Japanese investors secured roughly $2.2 billion of the total shares.
Financial institutions such as Mizuho Securities and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities are managing and processing regional orders
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