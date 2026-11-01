UK cancer patients ‘deteriorating’ due to staff shortages, radiologists warn

Cancer patients warn that scan delays could be a matter of life and death as Wales faces a shortage of radiologists. According to the Royal College of Radiologists, NHS Wales currently had 88 fewer radiologists that it specifically needed a 28% shortfall.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board which covers one of the areas most affected by shortages stated that hiring was underway and despite a significant surge in scan volume turnaround times had shortened.

North and West Wales are among the areas severely affected by shortages in the UK with a 42% shortfall in consultant radiologists in contrast to 22% in south Wales, as reported by the data published in the Royal College of Radiologists’ 2025 workforce report.

The executive medical director at Betsi Cadwaladr health board in North Wales further explained that she understood the figures could be very worrying for patients adding that the health board is actively recruiting across both the radiology and oncology departments.

“Robust arrangements are in place to maintain safe services, prioritize patients according to clinical need and to continue delivering high-quality oncology care for the people of north Wales.”

Dr. Day noted that despite a sharp rise in demand for imaging services, outsourcing to a third-party provider has helped cut waiting times for scams and results since April.

A consultant oncologist in Swansea and chair of the Welsh committee for the Royal College of Radiologists, Dr Owen Nicholas said: “There is a challenge, where you sit in front of a patient who is extremely anxious to know has the treatment worked or has it come back.”

“For you to have to say, 'sorry I don't know, because I don't have the report in front of me', or perhaps you cancel an appointment because a scan report has not come back.”