‘Matilda’ stars reunite for reunion after marking major milestone

A Matilda reunion after three decades since the film first dropped, is something we didn’t know we needed.

Some of the cast have reunited at a special 30th anniversary screening of the beloved film.

Danny DeVito, who directed and starred in the 1996 family comedy, hosted a live-narrated screening, accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra playing the movie's score, at London's Royal Albert Hall.

After the screening, the star (Harry Wormwood) surprised the audience by welcoming Mara Wilson (Matilda Wormwood), Kiami Davael (Lavender), Jacqueline Steiger (Amanda Thripp), Kira Spencer Hesser (Hortensia) and Pam Ferris (Miss Trunchbull) onto the stage.

Following Matilda in Concert, Wilson, took to Instagram to share a lovely group photo with her co-stars and captioned the post. “Matilda 30th Anniversary Celebration at Royal Albert Hall in London! Five thousand Matilda fans! I still cannot believe it!”

"What a joy to celebrate with people who mean so much to me, with whom I share so many wonderful memories. Jaki, Kiami, Pam, Kira, David Newman, and of course, Uncle Danny, I love you all,” she further penned.

Adapted from Roald Dahl's 1988 children's book of the same name, Matilda follows the titular young schoolgirl as she uses her extraordinary magical powers to stand up against her neglectful parents, Harry and Zinnia (Rhea Perlman), her brother Michael (Brian Levinson), and her cruel school principal, Miss Trunchbull.