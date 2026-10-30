Why colorectal cancer rates are rising among adults of all ages
The rise of colorectal cancers is no longer only limited to young adults
Medical groups have been raising concerns over the spike in colorectal cancers among younger adults in the United states but a new analysis found that the increased incidence pervades nearly all age groups.
According to data from the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer incidence rates among adults aged 20-49 years increased by 3 percent annually between 2013 and 2022, and by 2026 and by that specific malignancy represented the primary cause of cancer mortality within that particular demographic bracket.
The new analysis of National Cancer Institute data looked across all ages up to 70. However, the researchers said that screening increases do not explain the surge in incidence overall which suggests unidentified hazards such as ecological variables could be offsetting the benefits of early detection.
The researchers reported in Nature Medicine that among tumors of the most common colorectal cancer subtype younger patients had significantly more supporting cells than cancer cells. Moreover, the researchers also indicated elevated prometastatic signaling pathways that facilitate tumor cell proliferation and invasion in younger patients.
Ana Anderson of Harvard Medical School said in a statement, “While we’re still at the beginning of understanding what these differences mean, our work gives researchers a new direction to pursue in tackling this urgent problem in human disease.”
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