CitySourced database exposed 42 million documents online

Forty-two million documents sat open to anyone with a browser. Researcher Jeremiah Fowler found them in an unprotected database linked to CitySourced, the civic-tech platform where residents report potholes, broken streetlights and code violations. Its owner, Granicus, has since locked the database down.

According to Fowler, the database lacked any password or encryption at all. The database contained about 450,000 JSON documents that included names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers in plain text format.

What did the CitySourced database leak?

Apart from user information, Fowler noticed many internal documents dating back to 2016-2026. The folders included names such as Customers, Support, Logs, and FileStorage.

The archive also included the strange-looking .sdk and .exe documents. This gave way to the theory that some malicious software was inserted into the data.

Nobody knows. Cybernews reports that it's unclear how long the database was open. The 2016–2026 dates describe the records, not the exposure window. Neither Fowler's report nor the coverage says anyone besides him accessed it.

Fowler reviewed only a limited sample, and he couldn't tell whether CitySourced or a third-party contractor ran the database. He notes that CitySourced serves roughly 184 locations, so you may not know your city's data was involved.

After Fowler reached out, public access was closed. CitySourced thanked him for responsible disclosure. It said Granicus, which acquired the company in 2022, had investigated internally and was taking action.

How to protect yourself after data exposure?

Only names, addresses, and emails are needed to forge an effective phishing email that seems to come from your town hall. Watch out for any emails you may receive regarding a complaint you lodged, particularly those with hyperlinks, attachments, and threats.

As far as businesses are concerned, Fowler suggests that businesses should isolate their customer information from their internal information to prevent any mistake from compromising everything.