Blake Lively unveils what it takes to look like she's in 'first trimester of life'

Blake Lively has spilled her unusual nighttime beauty regime with hopes that it will make her look as if she is in her "first trimester of life"

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram account and shared her picture in which she can be seen wearing red-light therapy headgear and a sheet mask with extra pieces placed across her face.

Poking fun at her efforts, she penned, "Natural beauty is effortless."

She also added a bubble of thought reading, "If I don't look like I'm in the first trimester of life after this much effort I quit."

Blake also recalled the beauty routines from the 2000s era, calling it simple.

"I miss the 2000s when we just used that handsoap with fish characters on it on our face & called it a day," she wrote in another thought bubble.

The actress also pointed out her children's star projector in the background, saying, "My kids' star projector that I stole is a vibe tho."

Her post comes after the drama surrounding her film It Ends With Us and its director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

Blake, who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, often gives fans glimpses of her beauty and hair routines via her social media.



