NFL House in Paris closes amid fears of street protests
A planned weekend gathering for Steelers fans was canceled on Thursday over security risks
The NFL shut down its NFL house in Paris on Saturday as the French capital is set to grapple with mass street protests amid heavy police presence.
The league makes this announcement on its OnePass app. Earlier it also closed its pop-up shop in the wake of potential accessibility issues.
On Saturday, the events like French Athletes in Football and From the Field to the Community were scheduled to take place.
Ahead of the NFL's historic first regular-season game in France, looming security concerns have dominated headlines. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints will meet Sunday at Stade de France for the landmark event.
The Saints also postponed Saints House until Sunday. French authorities are taking measures to prevent violent unrest, while the US State Department issued a security alert advising Americans attending the NFL game to stay vigilant and exercise caution.
A planned weekend gathering for Steelers fans was canceled on Thursday over security risks.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that security preparations were taken in coordination with French and US authorities. The NFL redirected fans to an alternative shop at Stade de France in Saint-Denis.
French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Roger Goodell, Saints owner Gayle Benson, and Steelers owner Art Rooney II at the Élysée Palace on Friday to discuss Sunday's game and the future of the NFL in Paris.
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