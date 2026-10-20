Michael Robinson apologises to Jalen Hurts after accusing him of faking injury

Robinson questioned Hurts' decision to miss a game during an NFL Network appearance last Thursday

By Bisma Saleem
Published October 20, 2026
Michael Robinson apologises to Jalen Hurts after accusing him of faking injury
Michael Robinson apologises to Jalen Hurts after accusing him of faking injury

Former NFL player and analyst Michael Robinson has apologised after suggesting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was exaggerating an injury, days before doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs.

According to OutKick, Robinson questioned Hurts' decision to miss a game during an NFL Network appearance last Thursday.

"He's pulling himself out, so this doesn't look like it's on me," Robinson said, suggesting the quarterback wanted to avoid responsibility for the team's struggles.

Hurts initially suffered a calf injury against the Los Angeles Rams on 4 October. Doctors later discovered a superficial blood clot, although he still played against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Robinson subsequently questioned the seriousness of the diagnosis and encouraged viewers to research superficial blood clots.

However, further medical examinations revealed multiple blood clots in Hurts' lungs, leaving him expected to miss the remainder of the NFL season.

Following the diagnosis, Robinson issued a public apology on Monday night.

"I want to sincerely apologize to Jalen Hurts, his family, the Philadelphia Eagles organization and fan base for my comments last Thursday. They were unfounded and I never should've speculated on a health issue of a player nor his commitment to this team," he said in a video posted on X.

Hurts is expected to undergo treatment with blood-thinning medication for at least three months.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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