Stephen Curry tweaks right ankle in Warriors practice ahead of Lakers clash

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry suffered a right ankle injury scare during an open practice in San Francisco on Sunday, just days before the team's NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN, the 38-year-old limped towards the locker room after slipping during a practice session.

Curry was playing against teammate De'Anthony Melton when he appeared to lose his footing and hurt his ankle.

The incident forced the game to stop as teammates and coaching staff expressed concern.

Several staff members, including head coach Steve Kerr, followed Curry towards the locker room to check on him.

However, Kerr played down fears of a serious injury, telling reporters after practice: "He's fine."

A Warriors team source also described the ankle problem as "not serious," although the team has not confirmed whether Curry will be available for Wednesday's season opener.

The injury scare comes after Curry missed 43 games last season, including 27 because of ongoing pain and swelling in his right knee.

The Warriors are scheduled to face the Lakers in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.