Disney eyes wider Super Bowl reach by adding game to Disney+

Super Bowl was previously perceived as more of a traditional TV event

By Hassan Sohail
Published October 07, 2026
Disney eyes wider Super Bowl reach by adding game to Disney+
Disney eyes wider Super Bowl reach by adding game to Disney+

Super Bowl is often billed as one of the biggest events of sports that drawn millions to the televsion.

Now, Disney who is producing the event through ESPN has add another layer of viewership: Disney+.

Super Bowl LXI will be played on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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