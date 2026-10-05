Chiefs receiver Tyquan Thornton suffers gruesome injury against Raiders
The injury ended an impressive performance for Thornton, who finished with five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was carted off with a serious-looking left leg injury during Sunday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Thornton was injured in the fourth quarter after catching a 55-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, ESPN reported.
His left foot bent awkwardly underneath Raiders safety Treydan Stukes as both players went to the ground and Thornton was taken off the field on a cart as players from both teams knelt in prayer.
The injury ended an impressive performance for Thornton, who finished with five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chiefs scored again on the next play after Thornton’s injury, with Kenneth Walker III running for a two-yard touchdown.
Thornton’ s injury added to concerns for Kansas City’s receiving group after veteran Rashee Rice also left Sunday’s game.
Rice suffered a right hamstring injury in teh first quarter and did not return.
He appeared to pull up after making a seven-yard reception before leaving for the locker room following a discussion with the Chiefs’ training staff.
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