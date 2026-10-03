Red Bull reveals an ‘incredible’ upgrade as F1 heats up in Malaysia

Red Bull has introduced an incredible upgrade for the Malaysian race weekend fueling excitement to the Formula 1 competition and potentially changing the entire team's performance. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton started from his equal best grid position of the year in second place.

He fears Max Verstappen will be tough to beat in Sunday’s Grand Prix, as Verstappen has grabbed all the headlines so far on Formula 1’s return to the Sepang track for the first time since 2017.

This marks Verstappen’s first pole position of the year who came within just two points of winning a fifth world title last year.

Verstappen arrived in Malaysia after a three-race podium streak and with Red Bull hoping to prove an upgrade that had seen them finish less than 0.2 seconds off victory last Sunday.

In this connection, Verstappen said: “Looking at the season, how it started for us and the progression that we have made. At some tracks we were kind of close, but now I think this weekend was very positive for us.”

“We have been adding bits to the car and they have worked. It's as simple as that. When they work, you gain lap time, you have a better overall balance in the car.”

Antonelli’s primary focus will be maintaining his key advantage over team-mate George Russell who trails the Italian by 66 points and starts four places behind him after momentum from the Baku win stalled, leaving him to suggest the lack of pace is a complete mystery that defies logic.

Mercedes are falling behind rivals in engineering advancement when it comes to developing their car this season, having concentrated their budget early in the season. The first update since the Canadian Grand Prix in June has not demonstrated what they had expected.

For the race, Antonelli said: “Track position is going to be very important. Strategy is going to be really important.”

“It's a race where we will attack. Because the undercut (stopping first and gaining time on a rival on fresh tyres) is incredibly powerful.”