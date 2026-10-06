Canadiens lose Ivan Demidov for up to four weeks due to injury

Demidov did not take part in the Canadiens’ morning skate ahead of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens will be without forward Ivan Demidov for two to four weeks because of a lower-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

Demidov did not take part in the Canadiens’ morning skate ahead of their game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 20-year-old also missed Monday’s practice for what the team described as a “therapy day”, according to Sportsnet.

The winger has appeared in both of Montreal’s games this season, recording two points. He also missed two practices during the pre-season after blocking a shot with his foot.

It is not clear whether that incident is connected to his latest injury.

Demidov emerged as one of Montreal’s top young players during an impressive rookie campaign last season.

He recorded 62 points, including 19 goals and 43 assists, while appearing in all 82 regular-season games for the Canadiens.

His performance earned him a place on the NHL All-Rookie Team, while he finished second in voting for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the league’s top rookie.

Montreal returns to action Tuesday against Carolina in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Final.