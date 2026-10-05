Lionel Messi to play final Argentina match in historic send-off against Benin

Lionel Messi is set to pull on the Argentina No. 10 shirt one final time on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, in an emotional international friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Billed as "The Last Tango," this farewell match brings down the curtain on a legendary 21-year international career.

key details of farewell match:

A sold-out crowd of 85,018 fans is packed into Buenos Aires to witness history, alongside members of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning squad.

Messi leaves the international stage as Argentina's most-capped player (208 appearances) and all-time leading goalscorer.

To mark the occasion, Messi will wear a commemorative kit featuring regal gold detailing and the iconic Argentine Sun of May.

The fixture has faced some pre-match friction following travel and facility complaints raised by the Benin camp, but attention remains fixed on honoring the career of arguably football's greatest ever player.

Lionel Messi will bring the curtain down on his glittering Argentina career with a farewell friendly against Benin that marks the dawn of a new era for the South American champions.

After more than two decades of service to his country, the 39-year-old superstar will hand over the captain’s armband for good as he makes his final appearance in the Albiceleste jersey on Tuesday at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Messi will also bow out as Argentina’s record appearance-maker and leading scorer with 125 goals in 207 games as well as a record 68 assists.

His farewell comes two and a half months after Argentina’s ill-tempered World Cup final defeat to Spain in New Jersey, where Messi exited in tears after making little impression.

“I gave it my all. I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve their chance,” Messi wrote when announcing his international retirement in August.

As reported, Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028 although after the death of his father, Jorge, two months ago, he revealed he may hang up his boots for good sooner than anticipated.