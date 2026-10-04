Max Verstappen claims first win of 2026 in chaotic, rain-hit Bahrain GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen delivered a masterclass in wet-weather survival to win a chaotic, rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit.

The race start was pushed back by nearly an hour and forty minutes following heavy downpours that threw early strategies into disarray and forced a tense safety car deployment from the opening laps.

When the track finally went green on the second attempt, the four-time world champion capitalized on a brilliant restart, surging past rivals to claim a commanding lead he would not relinquish.

The unique cross-continental event—relocated to Malaysia due to regional disruptions in the Middle East—saw high drama down the grid, including a dramatic retirement for Mercedes' George Russell and a fierce battle for podium placement.

The victory marks a crucial turning point for Verstappen, injecting heavy momentum into his campaign as the Formula One circus immediately packs up to head south for the upcoming night race and sprint weekend in Singapore.

Verstappen was the last driver to win in Sepang in 2017 before it was taken off the calendar and the Dutchman, who had also taken pole, gave Red Bull a first victory with their own power unit despite an early setback when he lost the lead before turn one.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was second for Mercedes and now has an 84-point lead over his closest rival and teammate George Russell, who was third when he retired with a suspected power unit issue with five laps remaining.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished third despite a tyre gamble that had dropped the Briton down to 18th at the start of the race.