NBA commissioner Adam Silver hints at major technology move for 2027

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly says the league could begin using a new “smart ball” in games next year, potentially revolutionizing how officials make calls on the basketball court.

In an interview with CNBC’s Contessa Brewer, Silver revealed that the NBA is working with official basketball manufacturer Wilson.

The technology has been mainly tested in the NBA’s League, Summer League and some preseason games where players used basketballs with and without chips.

According to Silver, the league wanted to ensure the change was imperceptible so veterans would not notice a significant change in how the ball feels or bounces.

Beyond game management, Silver sees a crucial opportunity to bring the technology to consumers allowing basketball players of all ages to evaluate their shooting biomechanics. The league is also exploring the immersive use of wearable technology during games but negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association have yet to produce an agreement.

Silver acknowledged that the league needs to reach an agreement with the Players Association on how the information would be used. He further suggested that allowing wearable devices during games is a logical next step as athletes progressively depend on digital tools to monitor their performance.

“I think the players are in a position right now where they’re essentially wearing wearables 22 hours a day, and the only time they’re not wearing them is when they’re playing in the game, “Silver continued.”