Indiana and Ohio State make college football history in epic Big Ten clash

In a recent update, No.4 Ohio State is set to face undefeated No.5 Indiana in a highly anticipated Big Ten matchup with both teams climbing in the college football rankings.

The No.5 Hoosiers will host No.4 Ohio State on October 17 in what became the largest home matchup in Indiana football history. The matchup marks the first time Memorial Stadium hosted a game between two top-five teams, bringing together the winners of the last two national championships.

Indiana brings a 6-0 record and the nation’s longest ongoing win streak entering the game while Ohio State arrives at 5-1 with a chance to avenge last year’s conference title defeat.

Saturday provides a fresh opportunity to build on its streak as a victory would give Indiana 23 consecutive wins, matching Ohio State’s streak from the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

For Indiana fans today represents much more than another key opportunity to improve to 7-0, an achievement that was seemingly impossible to host one of the biggest games in college football that once seemed almost unimaginable.

Ohio State has a legacy of total dominance in this rivalry but Indiana has transformed the conversation. Featuring two of the top-five teams, a high-stakes history-making showdown on the line with Bloomington takes center stage in the college football World this Saturday.