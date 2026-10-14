Six Kings Slam postponed until December amid security concerns in Riyadh

The “Six Kings Slam” tennis tournament originally scheduled for October has been rescheduled for December 27-30 with recent strikes against the monarchy constituting a critical security risk.

The statement from organizers' reads: “The decision reflects Riyadh Season's commitment to delivering sporting events to ​the highest standards, following an assessment of the organizational and logistical ⁠challenges associated with hosting the tournament and their potential impact on the quality ​of the audience experience.”

According to Reuters, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Dijokovic, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz set to roll out in the event effective October 21-24.

The tournament is a showcase event which draws the world’s top players due to the record prize money an offer with Alcaraz acknowledging in 2024 that the financial aspect played a role as he secured $1.5 million over four days.

Saudi Arabia is preparing the stage for the Asian Cup in soccer for the first time in 2027. It is also hosting the FIFAe World Cup, a tournament series held by soccer’s governing body FIFA in Jeddah; in addition, the Japan Football Association said it would not participate after a thorough review of the country’s security posture and current conditions.