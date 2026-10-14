Six Kings Slam postponed until December amid security concerns in Riyadh

The Six Kings Slam has been postponed until December after a Saudi airport attack

By The News Digital
Published October 14, 2026
Six Kings Slam postponed until December amid security concerns in Riyadh
Six Kings Slam postponed until December amid security concerns in Riyadh

The “Six Kings Slam” tennis tournament originally scheduled for October has been rescheduled for December 27-30 with recent strikes against the monarchy constituting a critical security risk.

The statement from organizers' reads: “The decision reflects Riyadh Season's commitment to delivering sporting events to ​the highest standards, following an assessment of the organizational and logistical ⁠challenges associated with hosting the tournament and their potential impact on the quality ​of the audience experience.”

According to Reuters, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Dijokovic, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz set to roll out in the event effective October 21-24.

The tournament is a showcase event which draws the world’s top players due to the record prize money an offer with Alcaraz acknowledging in 2024 that the financial aspect played a role as he secured $1.5 million over four days.

Saudi Arabia is preparing the stage for the Asian Cup in soccer for the first time in 2027. It is also hosting the FIFAe World Cup, a tournament series held by soccer’s governing body FIFA in Jeddah; in addition, the Japan Football Association said it would not participate after a thorough review of the country’s security posture and current conditions.

The News Digital
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