Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to miss rest of NFL season, due to blood clots in both lungs

Hurts has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the NFL season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs.

According to ESPN, he will undergo treatment with blood-thinning medication, which is expected to keep him out of football for at least three months.

Hurts has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning a blood clot travelled from his leg to his lungs.

In a joint statement on Monday, the Eagles and Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed that the quarterback was “clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations”.

“Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” the statement said.

Hurts was initially diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his calf before Philadelphia's Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Despite the diagnosis, he played in the game, which the Eagles lost 19-17.

Sources told NFL Network that Hurts had remained in hospital until 04:00 AM on the morning of the match.

The Eagles subsequently placed Hurts on injured reserve after consulting medical specialists.