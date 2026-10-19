Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to miss rest of NFL season, due to blood clots in both lungs

Hurts has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli

By Bisma Saleem
Published October 19, 2026
Hurts has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli
Hurts has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the NFL season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs.

According to ESPN, he will undergo treatment with blood-thinning medication, which is expected to keep him out of football for at least three months.

Hurts has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning a blood clot travelled from his leg to his lungs.

In a joint statement on Monday, the Eagles and Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed that the quarterback was “clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations”.

“Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” the statement said.

Hurts was initially diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his calf before Philadelphia's Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Despite the diagnosis, he played in the game, which the Eagles lost 19-17.

Sources told NFL Network that Hurts had remained in hospital until 04:00 AM on the morning of the match.

The Eagles subsequently placed Hurts on injured reserve after consulting medical specialists.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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