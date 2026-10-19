Chris Ballard out as Colts general manager after nine seasons without a championship

The Indianapolis Colts have fired general manager Chris Ballard following Sunday's defeat to the Tennessee Titans, which left the NFL team with a disappointing 1-5 record.

According to Pro Football Talk, Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon announced the decision after another poor start to the season.

Ballard had served as the team's general manager since 2017, overseeing two playoff appearances during his first four seasons.

However, Indianapolis has failed to reach the playoffs since 2020, struggling to find consistency at quarterback and deliver sustained success.

Irsay-Gordon said the organisation needed new leadership to meet its ambitions.

“Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard,” she said in a statement.

She also explained why the Colts decided to make the change during the season rather than wait until the offseason.

“Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now,” she said.

The Colts will begin searching for a new general manager, with Irsay-Gordon promising a thorough recruitment process.

Despite the leadership change, she insisted the team's goals for the remainder of the season would remain unchanged.

Head coach Shane Steichen will continue in his position, although his future could face increased scrutiny following Ballard's departure.