Trump demands LeBron James apologise after his national anthem video sparks outrage

US President Donald Trump has criticised NBA star LeBron James after a video appeared to show the Philadelphia 76ers player continuing his warm-up during the American national anthem.

According to ESPN, the incident occurred on Tuesday before Philadelphia's season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

James, 41, appeared to practise a golf swing and basketball shot while his teammates largely stood still during the Star-Spangled Banner.

Trump shared the video on social media on Thursday, accusing the basketball star of disrespecting the country.

"I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!" Trump wrote.

James, who is beginning his record 24th NBA season, has not publicly responded to the criticism.

76ers coach Nick Nurse dismissed the controversy as another outside distraction, saying his priority remained preparing the team for games.

James previously criticised Trump's leadership and has repeatedly defended athletes speaking out on political issues.