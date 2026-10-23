Lewis Hamilton says he won’t retire till his mid-40s to achieve African Grand Prix dream

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed plans to extend his racing career into the early 2030s to fulfil his dream of competing in an African Grand Prix.

According to The Guardian, the 41-year-old Ferrari driver hopes to remain in F1 long enough to race in Rwanda, which recently secured a 10-year agreement to host the event.

The African Grand Prix is expected to begin in the early 2030s on a new circuit in Bugesera, near Kigali, marking Formula One's return to Africa for the first time since 1993.

“I’m now forced to have to stay a lot longer because we have a race in Africa and that’s been my dream to be able to race in Africa,” Hamilton said ahead of the US Grand Prix.

Hamilton, whose Ferrari contract reportedly runs until 2027, said maintaining his fitness and delivering strong performances would determine how long he continues racing.

However, Rwanda's selection has sparked criticism from human rights organisations.

Amnesty International has accused the country of using major sporting events to improve its international reputation while facing allegations of political repression and human rights abuses.

Hamilton defended the decision, arguing that hosting the race could encourage greater awareness and discussion about Africa.

“I’m really, really hopeful for that grand prix,” he said.