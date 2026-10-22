FIFA opens bidding for US broadcast rights for 2030, 2034 World Cups

FIFA has launched the bidding process for US broadcast rights to the 2030 and 2034 World Cups, giving media companies until November 19 to submit offers with the intent of awarding the rights by the end of the year.

The tender process comes in the wake of the phenomenally successful 2026 edition in North America, during which 18 matches drew at least 20 million viewers combined across English and Spanish broadcasts on Fox and Telemundo platforms.

The rights for 2030 and 2034 World cups are poised for heavy mainstream media coverage from legacy networks and streamers specifically following strong viewership for the 2026 World Cup.

Incumbents Fox and NBCUniversal have already signaled an intent to keep the rights while ESPN has said it is interested in bidding. Netflix, which has made a major push into FIFA rights in recent years, is also a likely bidder.

The streaming giant will broadcast the 2027 and 2031 Women’s World Cups in the US and Canada as well as the 2030 men’s tournament in Spain. FIFA states that the 2026 World Cup averaged 13.5 million viewers per match on media broadcasting platforms in the United States, an increase of 166% to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.