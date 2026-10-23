Colts star Anthony Richardson Sr. charged with marijuana possession in Indiana

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. has been charged with misdemeanour marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Carmel, Indiana, earlier this month.

According to ESPN, Richardson was stopped by police on 12 October after an officer questioned his vehicle's registration.

Court documents state that the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Richardson reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle because he did not want to smoke around his children at home.

Police subsequently asked the quarterback to leave his Dodge Charger and detained him in handcuffs while officers searched the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, officers discovered a small quantity of marijuana and THC-infused gummies containing 500 milligrams in the glove compartment.

The substances were confiscated, but Richardson was allowed to leave without being arrested.

He received a citation for expired vehicle registration and a summons for marijuana possession.

The Hamilton County prosecutor's office formally filed the charge on Monday, with a bench trial scheduled for 4 January.

The Indianapolis Colts acknowledged the incident in a statement.

"We are aware of the situation involving Anthony Richardson and are currently gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said.

Richardson has not been convicted, and the case remains pending before the court.