Gianni Infantino re-election bid gets a boost from Asia after u-turn

Gianni Infantino’s hopes of being re-elected as FIFA president have been significantly bolstered by the head of the Asian Football Confederation.

According to President Sheikh Salman bin Al Khalifa, the confederation’s Congress in Tokyo was attended by Infantino, with Salman adding, "We reaffirm our unwavering support for your campaign for another term as president.”

Sheikh Salman’s support represents a major U-turn just two months after he signed a joint letter with the heads of Uefa and Concacaf criticizing Infantino over his scrapped plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

“I've spoken to a lot of members within this continent. I know your feelings and I think your commitment is clear as well. Your support for Gianni is very clear.”

“As one Asian family, we are ready to move forward, united in your support, Gianni, he continued.”

The deadline for candidates to oppose Infantino is 18 November, although no challengers have emerged yet, leaving him unopposed. Potential challengers such as Victor Montagliani, and Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin have made it clear they are not competing.

Infantino declared in a speech to the confederation’s representatives, “You've been doing a fantastic job in the AFC in the last 13 years, my dear Salman.”

“You will do fantastically as well for the next how many years you want. And always, always with my full support, with the partnership of Fifa, because we have seen what we have been doing in the last years.”

Uefa has told Fifa that the management must hand over essential files and clarify all matters regarding its leadership and policy decisions by November 2.