Ohio chemical tank explosion triggers mass evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in Toledo
The incident occurred at an MC Tank Transport facility around 9:30 PM on Tuesday, leaving a sheriff's deputy injured
A chemical tank explosion in Toledo, Ohio, has forced hundreds of residents to evacuate or shelter indoors as authorities warn of a continuing hazardous chemical leak and the possibility of another explosion.
The incident occurred at an MC Tank Transport facility around 9:30 PM on Tuesday, leaving a sheriff's deputy injured.
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the tank contained glycidyl methacrylate, an industrial chemical used in plastics, paints and coatings.
Officials warned that exposure could cause irritation and burning sensations in the eyes, nose, mouth and skin.
“There is still concern that the tank is emitting this chemical and it has potential within 12 hours of the incident to be explosive,” Kapszukiewicz said.
Authorities ordered residents within one mile of the facility to evacuate, while those within three miles were instructed to shelter in place.
Residents were advised to close windows and doors, switch off ventilation systems drawing in outside air and keep pets indoors.
The US Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality, while emergency crews continue investigating the leak.
Officials confirmed that local drinking water remains safe and unaffected by the incident.
The cause of the initial explosion remains unknown.
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