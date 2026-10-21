Ukraine’s Zelenskyy backs ceasefire, calls for fresh talks with US and Russia

Zelenskyy aims to accept a peace deal with Russia by freezing the conflict along the stabilization line to end the geopolitical tensions

By Ruqia Shahid
Published October 21, 2026
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy backs ceasefire, calls for fresh talks with US and Russia
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy backs ceasefire, calls for fresh talks with US and Russia

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he anticipated a favorable result from US envoy Steve Witkoff’s trip to Russia and that he advocates for trilateral negotiations and supports talks between the leaders of Kyiv, Washington and Moscow.

In a recent Fox News interview, Zelenskyy said that his talks with Witkoff in Oslo a day earlier had been productive and that Ukraine was receptive to diplomatic efforts. He thanked the US for re-establishing intelligence sharing and expressed optimism that the restrictions on Starlink and Starshield satellite services would be lifted shortly.

He stated, “ I hope that ... in--I don't know some ‌hours--we ⁠will have some result, God bless, positive.”

“It's important to negotiate ​trilaterally" ⁠with him, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy told Fox's "Fox & ⁠Friends" ​program, adding that it would ​be better if European countries could also be included.”

Zelenskyy said it was crucial to have a sustained ceasefire, a significant move toward diplomacy and progress toward a pact with security provisions, endorsing Trump’s demand for a ceasefire. In addition, he was of the view that as for trilateral meetings between American, China and Russia it’s up to them; however it is entirely clear that any discussions about Ukraine’s future require our direct presence at the negotiating table.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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