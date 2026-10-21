Ukraine’s Zelenskyy backs ceasefire, calls for fresh talks with US and Russia

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he anticipated a favorable result from US envoy Steve Witkoff’s trip to Russia and that he advocates for trilateral negotiations and supports talks between the leaders of Kyiv, Washington and Moscow.

In a recent Fox News interview, Zelenskyy said that his talks with Witkoff in Oslo a day earlier had been productive and that Ukraine was receptive to diplomatic efforts. He thanked the US for re-establishing intelligence sharing and expressed optimism that the restrictions on Starlink and Starshield satellite services would be lifted shortly.

He stated, “ I hope that ... in--I don't know some ‌hours--we ⁠will have some result, God bless, positive.”

“It's important to negotiate ​trilaterally" ⁠with him, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy told Fox's "Fox & ⁠Friends" ​program, adding that it would ​be better if European countries could also be included.”

Zelenskyy said it was crucial to have a sustained ceasefire, a significant move toward diplomacy and progress toward a pact with security provisions, endorsing Trump’s demand for a ceasefire. In addition, he was of the view that as for trilateral meetings between American, China and Russia it’s up to them; however it is entirely clear that any discussions about Ukraine’s future require our direct presence at the negotiating table.