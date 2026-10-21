UK approved Jackdaw gas field: What it means for Britain climate goals

Britain on Wednesday approved the long-delayed Jackdaw North Sea gas field, marking the departure from the UK’s climate-related commitments in the midst of a worsening climate crisis.

According to Britain’s energy minister, Miatta Fahnbulleh, with its approval the project would start to supply gas to British businesses and homes as early as the end of this month. The major rationale behind this controversial approval is to dampen the effect of soaring energy prices driven by the Iran war.

"At a time when people are really struggling, it's right that we look in a responsible way at maximising the existing energy reserves we have in Britain that could ​help," said Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The approval also comes with the establishment of a new Energy Wealth fund by the government “with a £2 billion down payment to reinvest oil and gas revenues into ​the climate transition.”

Fahnbulleh highlighted that the Jackdaw project will enhance energy security and safeguard jobs, boosting domestic gas production by roughly 6 percent at its peak over an 11-year lifespan.

What it means for climate goals

PM Burnham is attempting to balance reducing energy bills for voters with appeasing pro-environment lawmakers within his party in the midst of climate change.

Creation of the new Energy Wealth fund is meant to appease climate advocate lawmakers, allowing the proceeds from North Sea oil and gas to invest in green energy initiatives.

As per Burnham, this strategy will not only reduce bills, boost energy security but also help the UK to meet the climate goals.

The approval over Jackdaw gas field drew mixed reactions from parties as the Unite union supported this initiative. On the contrary, the Green Party leader strongly opposed it and called the decision “climate vandalism.”

According to the Committee on Climate Change’s view, gas from Jackdaw could emit between 23.6 million and 35.8 million tonnes of CO2 which is equivalent over its 11-year operational life. However, the impact of new North Sea fields is not clear.

Opponents argue that approving major new fossil fuel fields contradicts the UK's legally binding target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as recommendations from the International Energy Agency (IEA) against developing new oil and gas projects.

Former CCC Chair John Gummer stated in 2022 that halting UK exploration would signal a clear commitment to investors and consumers, boosting the UK’s diplomatic efforts to encourage global climate action.