Trump suffers record low approval rating weeks before US midterm elections
Trump's popularity has dropped to its lowest level, just weeks before the 2026 US midterm elections
US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to a record low of 32 percent, according to a new CNN poll, as Americans express growing frustration over the economy and rising prices.
The survey, conducted by SSRS, shows Trump's popularity has dropped to its lowest level, just weeks before the 2026 US midterm elections.
According to CNN, the latest figure is seven percentage points lower than his approval rating before the 2018 midterms.
Only 13 percent of Americans strongly approve of Trump's presidency, a decline of 17 points compared with the same period eight years ago.
Economic concerns appear to be driving much of the dissatisfaction.
Just 27 percent of respondents approve of Trump's handling of the economy, while only 23 percent support his approach to inflation.
The poll also found that two-thirds of Americans, including approximately one-third of Republicans, believe Trump's policies have worsened economic conditions.
Only 30 percent believe things in the United States are generally going well, compared with 55 percent in 2018.
Meanwhile, just 26 percent describe economic conditions as good, down from 69 percent eight years earlier.
Nearly seven in 10 Americans believe Trump has not done enough to reduce prices.
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