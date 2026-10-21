Macron warns Trump, other foreign leaders to stop using France riots for political gain
Despite the unrest, Macron insisted France did not need a state of emergency
French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised Donald Trump and other foreign leaders for making “stupid comments” about violent protests in France, accusing them of exploiting the unrest for political gain.
According to The Guardian, Macron made the remarks during a visit to Qatar as France prepared for further demonstrations this weekend.
Asked whether his criticism was directed at Trump, Macron replied: “Among others.”
Trump previously blamed the violence on “migrants, jihadists and communists”, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also made Islamophobic remarks claiming France was facing an extremist threat.
Macron rejected those claims, warning that misleading information and AI-generated images were spreading false accounts of the unrest.
The protests began over rising living costs before turning violent in several French cities, including Paris, Marseille and Lyon.
Demonstrators looted shops, clashed with police and damaged public buildings, prompting authorities to introduce curfews in some areas.
Macron promised stronger security measures ahead of Saturday's planned demonstrations by the yellow vest movement and student groups.
“Those who want to cause disorder in city centres next Saturday will be prevented from doing so,” he said.
Meanwhile, trade unions have announced nationwide demonstrations for 5 November.
Despite the unrest, Macron insisted France did not need a state of emergency.
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